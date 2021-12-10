Hawkeye Actor Fra Fee's Remarks About The Final Episodes Will Get Fans Pumped

With only two episodes of "Hawkeye" left, there are still so many questions that the Marvel Disney+ show needs to answer. Now that Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) has finally appeared in Episode 4, what will happen between her and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner)? Why does Clint want to retrieve the watch from the Tracksuit Mafia so badly? We know there's an upcoming Disney+ show about Echo, aka Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), but will we learn more about her motivations and her mysterious "uncle" before the credits roll on the series finale?

Besides obviously wanting to know the answers to these questions, as well as how other characters like Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton), Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) figure it, fans likely want to know how "Hawkeye" ties in with Phase 4 of the MCU. On "WandaVision," Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) finally begins to learn the true extent of her powers and why she is called the Scarlet Witch. It takes an entire season, but in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" finale, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) finally decides it's time to pick up the shield and become the next Captain America. At the end of "Loki," we saw the trickster god watches as his friend breaks open the multiverse, an event that will be further explored in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

With previous Marvel Disney+ shows setting the precedent for delivering epic, game-changing final acts, what can fans expect from "Hawkeye?" Luckily, a key member of the Tracksuit Mafia recently offered an interesting tease.