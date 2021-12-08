The Black Widow Assassin In Hawkeye Episode 4 Explained

Contains spoilers for "Hawkeye" Episode 4

With the advent of its fourth episode, "Hawkeye" is nearing its endgame, and while the other elements of the plot are certainly moving along, the most recent episode introduces a couple of very interesting elements in the mix. One of them is a mysterious watch, which Clint (Jeremy Renner) and Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini) are keen to recover from what turns out to be Echo's (Alaqua Cox) apartment. The other one is a ruthless assassin who attacks Clint during said recovery mission, only to ultimately bail out when Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) has her at arrow-point.

Clint immediately recognizes the young woman as a Black Widow — a member of the same ruthless organization that trained his dear, departed friend and fellow Avenger, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). However, even though this new Black Widow's face is revealed during the fight, a casual MCU fan might have a hard time figuring out who she is. Here's why the Black Widow assassin in "Hawkeye" Episode 4 is so important.