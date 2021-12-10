Ming-Na Wen Reveals The Stunning Depths Of Her Star Wars Fandom

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ming-Na Wen reflected on her journey with the "Star Wars" franchise and how she never expected to be a part of something so integral to her childhood. The actor explained that seeing "A New Hope" in theaters was a significant moment for her, and she instantly related to Luke Skywalker's story.

"Those were my two worlds. And when you're a young kid, you really don't fit in either — especially being Chinese in a very white, suburban neighborhood. So when my friends and I went to see 'Star Wars,' I was so immersed into this incredible folklore and sense of hope and being the hero of your own story," she said (via EW).

"There was just something really magical about that particular experience of seeing that film, to the point where the Force was my religion," she continued. "I would pray to God, Buddha, and the Force. I still do when I get on a plane."

Wen, who revealed that she used to draw herself as Skywalker and Han Solo, is truly living the dream. From being a devoted fan to leading her own "Star Wars" spin-off alongside one of its original characters, she isn't exaggerating when she says, "it can happen to anyone."

"The Book of Boba Fett" premieres on Disney+ on December 29.