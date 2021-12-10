Ming-Na Wen Reveals The Stunning Depths Of Her Star Wars Fandom
With more than three decades in the entertainment industry, Ming-Na Wen has done it all. After her breakout performance in "The Joy Luck Club" adaptation as June Woo, she went on to voice Mulan in the 1998 Disney film and its sequels. The actor is best known for her roles as Dr. Deb Chen in the medical drama "ER" and Melinda May/The Cavalry in Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
Most notably these days, Wen portrays mercenary and assassin Fennec Shand in the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian." Her character was initially presumed dead after her debut on the hit "Star Wars" show but was later revived by fellow bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). Now, Shand will star alongside her rescuer in the upcoming Disney+ series "The Book of Boba Fett."
This news came as a surprise to Wen, who was a huge "Star Wars" fan long before she joined the larger-than-life franchise. She recently opened up about how important the beloved space opera was to her as a child.
Wen has always felt the Force
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ming-Na Wen reflected on her journey with the "Star Wars" franchise and how she never expected to be a part of something so integral to her childhood. The actor explained that seeing "A New Hope" in theaters was a significant moment for her, and she instantly related to Luke Skywalker's story.
"Those were my two worlds. And when you're a young kid, you really don't fit in either — especially being Chinese in a very white, suburban neighborhood. So when my friends and I went to see 'Star Wars,' I was so immersed into this incredible folklore and sense of hope and being the hero of your own story," she said (via EW).
"There was just something really magical about that particular experience of seeing that film, to the point where the Force was my religion," she continued. "I would pray to God, Buddha, and the Force. I still do when I get on a plane."
Wen, who revealed that she used to draw herself as Skywalker and Han Solo, is truly living the dream. From being a devoted fan to leading her own "Star Wars" spin-off alongside one of its original characters, she isn't exaggerating when she says, "it can happen to anyone."
"The Book of Boba Fett" premieres on Disney+ on December 29.