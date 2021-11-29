We Finally Know The Episode Count For The Book Of Boba Fett

"The Book of Boba Fett" is the latest addition to the ever-expanding world of "Star Wars." The upcoming Disney+ series is a spinoff of the mega-successful franchise entry "The Mandalorian." Starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, "The Book of Boba Fett" will explore the partnership between rogue bounty hunter Boba Fett (Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Wen) as they attempt to take over the criminal underworld on Tattooine formerly controlled by crime kingpin Jabba the Hutt.

Per Deadline, the show promises to explore the time between Boba Fett's ignominious presumed death in "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi" — when he appears to be swallowed by the Sarlacc Pit after being knocked off course when Han Solo (Harrison Ford) hit his rocket pack during a battle — and his return to the fold in the second season of "The Mandalorian," which proves rumors of his death had been greatly exaggerated. Fans excited to know how Boba manages to survive and thrive in the space following Boba Fett's return in "The Mandalorian" Season 2 will be thrilled to learn that Disney has just announced how many episodes will comprise "The Book of Boba Fett."