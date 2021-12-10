The Real Reason Tom Holland Has A Group Chat With Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield

Tom Holland is set to return to the big screen as Spider-Man for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on December 17. The hype for "No Way Home" is real, with fans speculating whether former "Spider-Man" franchise actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also appear alongside a number of villains their characters fought in their respective "Spider-Man" arcs. Although Garfield has repeatedly dispelled any fan theories about showing up in "No Way Home," it's hard to deny fans are keen to see him in the same frame as Maguire and Holland.

For now, it appears Holland, Garfield, and Maguire are sharing a screen — but not in the way you might think. The general public isn't privy to the vast majority of celebrity group chats. But, every once in a while, we get a glimpse of these conversations between our favorite stars. This week, that glimpse involves these three "Spider-Man" franchise stars. It might almost seem too good to be true, but according to Holland, there is indeed a group chat with the "No Way Home" star and the former Peter Parkers.

The idea of all three live-action Spider-Man actors being friends with each other is an enticing one for any Spidey fan. But, as you'll soon see, the reality of their communications might not live up to those in your imagination.