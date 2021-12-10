The Real Reason Tom Holland Has A Group Chat With Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield
Tom Holland is set to return to the big screen as Spider-Man for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on December 17. The hype for "No Way Home" is real, with fans speculating whether former "Spider-Man" franchise actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also appear alongside a number of villains their characters fought in their respective "Spider-Man" arcs. Although Garfield has repeatedly dispelled any fan theories about showing up in "No Way Home," it's hard to deny fans are keen to see him in the same frame as Maguire and Holland.
For now, it appears Holland, Garfield, and Maguire are sharing a screen — but not in the way you might think. The general public isn't privy to the vast majority of celebrity group chats. But, every once in a while, we get a glimpse of these conversations between our favorite stars. This week, that glimpse involves these three "Spider-Man" franchise stars. It might almost seem too good to be true, but according to Holland, there is indeed a group chat with the "No Way Home" star and the former Peter Parkers.
The idea of all three live-action Spider-Man actors being friends with each other is an enticing one for any Spidey fan. But, as you'll soon see, the reality of their communications might not live up to those in your imagination.
Tom Holland set up a WhatsApp group for Spider-Men
In 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," viewers saw different Spider-Men from different realities come together for one big adventure, and it's a conceit that fans are hoping to see in the upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home." But, here in the real world, there's no interdimensional travel necessary to bring different Spider-Men together — all it takes is an eager Tom Holland.
Speaking to BBC Radio 1 (via TikTok) recently, Holland opened up about the Spider-Man group chat he has with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, including how it kicked off. He revealed, "We actually do have a WhatsApp group. I don't know how it got set up, but we bumped into Tobey [Maguire] at a Japanese restaurant a while ago, and I took his number. And then, I think I set it up. I was like, 'Guys, listen, we can't all share each other's numbers and not have a group chat.'"
So, there you have it. Holland managed to get the phone numbers of his Spider-Man predecessors, and that alone was reason enough for the great Spidey group chat to be born. But unfortunately, he also admits that the group chat isn't very active. He told BBC Radio 1, "I think I'm the only one that's ever spoken in it."
Maguire and Garfield are rumored to be part of "No Way Home," but their involvement in the film (if any) is being kept tightly under wraps. Still, even if they turn out not to be in the movie at all, fans can content themselves knowing that all three Spider-Man actors came together in a fun way, even if it's not what they imagined.