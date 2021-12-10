The Surprising Connection Between Hawkeye And Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a pretty big place, but there are plenty of connections which tie all the various movies and TV shows together. And since "Spider-Man: No Way Home" dives headfirst into the multiverse, there are going to be even more Easter eggs and references for Marvel fans to pick up on. There's a horde of returning villains, including Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx). Rhys Ifans' Lizard and Thomas Haden Church's Sandman both appeared in the most recent trailer as well, rounding out the list of returning foes.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man won't be alone in his fight, as he'll have Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) by his side to help contain the multiverse — although, since the Sorcerer Supreme's sequel is titled "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," that's probably not going to go too well. It's a huge step from the most recent Marvel adventure fans have been watching weekly in the Disney+ series "Hawkeye," which introduces Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) alongside Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner).

The new series is a way of passing the Hawkeye name over to the younger hero, probably with the intention of setting up a "Young Avengers" project further down the line. But there's also a surprising connection between the "Hawkeye" show and "Spider-Man: No Way Home." And no, it's not just because they both take place in New York... or is it?