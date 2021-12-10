Rachel Zegler's Tribute To Stephen Sondheim Will Definitely Make You Cry

The world is still mourning the recent passing of Stephen Sondheim, the acclaimed composer and lyricist who was behind Broadway classics such as "Sunday in the Park with George," "Gypsy," "Merrily We Roll Along," "A Little Night Music," and more. He also brought his talents to Hollywood, with many of his works being given the motion picture treatment throughout the years. His influence can even be found on the big screen in 2021, thanks to Steven Spielberg's new "West Side Story" feature film adaptation.

While it's never easy to say goodbye to beloved icons and talented creators, tributes for Sondheim have been pouring in. Last week, "The Book of Mormon" Twitter account shared a letter he wrote to Trey Parker, in which he praised "Team America: World Police" and asked to collaborate. Sondheim celebrated the puppet comedy before it became a cult classic, and his praise meant everything to the film's director and co-writer.

Elsewhere, "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler recently took to social media and shared a photo of the late Broadway legend, accompanied by a heartwarming message pertaining to her experiences with him. Grab some tissues for this one because it's another equally heartfelt letter involving Sondheim.