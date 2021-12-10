Rachel Zegler's Tribute To Stephen Sondheim Will Definitely Make You Cry
The world is still mourning the recent passing of Stephen Sondheim, the acclaimed composer and lyricist who was behind Broadway classics such as "Sunday in the Park with George," "Gypsy," "Merrily We Roll Along," "A Little Night Music," and more. He also brought his talents to Hollywood, with many of his works being given the motion picture treatment throughout the years. His influence can even be found on the big screen in 2021, thanks to Steven Spielberg's new "West Side Story" feature film adaptation.
While it's never easy to say goodbye to beloved icons and talented creators, tributes for Sondheim have been pouring in. Last week, "The Book of Mormon" Twitter account shared a letter he wrote to Trey Parker, in which he praised "Team America: World Police" and asked to collaborate. Sondheim celebrated the puppet comedy before it became a cult classic, and his praise meant everything to the film's director and co-writer.
Elsewhere, "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler recently took to social media and shared a photo of the late Broadway legend, accompanied by a heartwarming message pertaining to her experiences with him. Grab some tissues for this one because it's another equally heartfelt letter involving Sondheim.
Rachel Zegler pays tribute to Stephen Sondheim
Rachel Zegler plays Maria in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" update, and her performance has been praised as one of the film's many highlights. Critics have noted how her voice gave them "goosebumps" and there could be some awards coming her way in the near future. However, the rising star might not be where she is today without Stephen Sondheim's work inspiring her.
The "West Side Story" star shared a photo of Sondheim and Spielberg on her Twitter account, revealing that she took it while she was in the recording studio with the pair. While the photo is touching, it's the message Zegler shared alongside the photo that really stood out. She said that her life would be "nothing" without "Sondheim's music," before detailing how one of her earliest musical theater experiences was listening to Michael Cerveris and Patti LuPone sing "A Little Priest" in "Sweeney Todd." That song was written by none other than Sondheim.
The actor went on to state that she feels a connection to Sondheim as the original "West Side Story" was his professional gig, much like Spielberg's remake was her first crack at the big time. According to Zegler, that means "everything" to her, and every moment she got to share with him was a "blessing."