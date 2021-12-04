Stephen Sondheim Once Made Trey Parker The Offer Of A Lifetime

Stephen Sondheim — who recently passed away at the age of 91 — was one of the most gifted composers and lyricists of all time. Known for his musicals, he gave the world several classics, including "Sunday in the Park with George," "Gypsy," "Merrily We Roll Along," "A Little Night Music," and more. He was a creative and versatile mastermind who operated in several genres, but his work always contained a personal and profoundly human quality that struck a chord with his fans.

Hollywood has also been drawn to Sondheim's genius on numerous occasions. Several of his works have been adapted by filmmakers throughout the years, with "West Side Story" arguably being the most famous of the bunch. Now that Steven Spielberg's remake is set to hit theaters, the Broadway legend's magic will be felt again on the big screen.

Unsurprisingly, Sondheim had many admirers in the entertainment world, including "South Park" co-creator Trey Parker. That being said, Sondheim was also very fond of one of Parker's projects which led to an incredible offer.