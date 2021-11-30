Here's What Critics Are Saying About West Side Story So Far

Critics and journalists lucky enough to attend screenings of "West Side Story" ahead of its December 10 theatrical release took to Twitter to share their love of the film. "Hot damn. So, yes, as it turns out, Steven Spielberg knows how to make a 'West Side Story' movie," said Mike Ryan of Uproxx. Esther Zuckerman of Thrillist had similar praise, commenting, "It's sorta like you shouldn't underestimate Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner," referring to the Oscar- and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer who serves as the screenwriter for the movie musical.

Some critics were initially apprehensive of the film but ultimately pleasantly surprised, like Brandon Norwood, who reacted with, "As someone who was questioning why this whole enterprise and why Spielberg wanted to redo a classic, he made THE definitive version. I will never doubt the master again."



Diego Andaluz of Discussing Film praised "West Side Story" as "an award-worthy visual spectacle that expands on the original as a timely technical MASTERPIECE." Andaluz was also quick to commend Rachel Zegler, who takes on the iconic role of Maria, calling her take on the character the "star-making debut performance of the year."

Zegler's performance is indeed a standout for many, with Empire's Amon Warmann commenting, "I am now a Rachel Zegler stan," and The Hollywood Reporter's Beatrice Verhoeven saying, "Rachel Zegler. That's all. That's the tweet. Her voice gave me goosebumps."