A New Hawkeye Episode 5 Spot Features This Popular MCU Character In Action

The critical response to "Hawkeye" has been largely positive up to this point, and the series has proven to be pretty popular with Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, thanks largely to its overall charm, general faithfulness to the comic arc that inspired it, and action-packed but character-driven style. Indeed, Marvel fans have already begun to fall in love with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) — and they're definitely in love with Lucky the Pizza Dog.

Now, the "Hawkeye" producers are giving the series' viewers another treat by bringing a familiar MCU character into its story. Although the character is a fairly new face to the MCU as well, she's already been warmly welcomed by fans of the franchise.

The show's newest cast member can be seen several times in the latest "Hawkeye" teaser, and it looks like she's gunning for both Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate. Indeed, with only two episodes left to go in "Hawkeye," it's safe to say that Kate and Clint's problems have just gotten a whole lot worse.