Huge MCU Star Just Got In Trouble For 'Spoiling' Hawkeye Episode 4

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) is gearing up to be one of the MCU's biggest Phase Four characters. The surrogate sister of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), she first appeared in "Black Widow." That film's post-credits scene also showed Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) telling Yelena that Clint Barton (Jeremey Renner) was responsible for her sister's death — effectively setting the former assassin on an inevitable quest for revenge.

Notably, it had been revealed prior to the premiere of "Hawkeye" that Pugh would be appearing in the Disney+ series, and audiences finally got to see Yelena in action again in Episode 4. As a result, after the episode dropped on Disney+, Pugh took to Instagram to share her excitement over being part of the series. Some people, though, were not happy about the actor's decision to do so.

On Wednesday night, Pugh revealed in an Instagram story that she had been "blocked" by the social media platform for "spoiling" Yelena's "Hawkeye" appearance. "I never thought me posting love about a show in which I appear on would get taken down.. but here we are," Pugh wrote. "Someone on here complained so I've been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I'm very much in. Beyond ridiculous." It's not clear exactly what Instagram did, but it's possible Pugh was temporarily banned from posting on her feed.

Considering that it was widely reported last year that Pugh would be in "Hawkeye," reporting her account over this seems excessive, even if we also understand the frustration of having something spoiled for you. Nevertheless, it's clear that Marvel fans are definitely excited to see Yelena back on-screen again, and we're eager to see how her face-off with Clint ultimately unfolds in "Hawkeye".