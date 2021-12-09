Alec Baldwin Shares A Revealing Letter From The Cast And Crew Of Rust
Amidst the ongoing investigation into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust," Alec Baldwin recently claimed in an interview that he never pulled the trigger of the firearm relevant to the incident, but merely cocked back its hammer. This is just one of the latest developments in a continued attempt by numerous individuals to give the public some semblance of what happened on-set that day.
Two additional statements from relevant parties then came in the wake of Baldwin's interview. First, an attorney representing "Rust" assistant director David Halls publicly corroborated Baldwin's claim, revealing that Halls likewise doesn't believe Baldwin to have ever pulled the gun's trigger. Meanwhile Thell Reed, the father of "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, argued on "Good Morning America" that the presence of a live round was placed in Baldwin's prop gun by a saboteur.
Now, Baldwin has shared an altogether different kind of statement, expressing a perspective accredited to numerous members of the cast and crew once responsible for making "Rust" about the atmosphere on-set.
The cast and crew of Rust recount reasonable working conditions
"We, the undersigned, believe the public narrative surrounding our workplace tragedy to be inadequate and wish to express a more accurate account of our experience," begins a letter shared in two parts to Alec Baldwin's Instagram account, signed by various members of the "Rust" cast and crew.
After expressing support for the various unions fighting for better working conditions for film industry employees across the board, its authors "do not feel that this set was a representation of the kind of conditions our unions are fighting against." Furthermore, their collective statement argues that public characterizations of the "Rust" set as unsafe prior to the notorious incident "are false and distract from what matters most: the memory of Halyna Hutchins." Following some additional descriptions of a positive work environment for contributors in numerous departments, the letter concludes by asking that "speculation and generalizations about us and our colleagues be sympathetic until an investigation is concluded."
This is arguably the most extensive insight into the film yet, representing the viewpoints of 25 individuals — 26 including Baldwin, whose endorsement is implicit — collectively characterizing the set of "Rust" as largely supportive and creatively rewarding for the balance of the film's production.