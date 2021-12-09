Alec Baldwin Shares A Revealing Letter From The Cast And Crew Of Rust

Amidst the ongoing investigation into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust," Alec Baldwin recently claimed in an interview that he never pulled the trigger of the firearm relevant to the incident, but merely cocked back its hammer. This is just one of the latest developments in a continued attempt by numerous individuals to give the public some semblance of what happened on-set that day.

Two additional statements from relevant parties then came in the wake of Baldwin's interview. First, an attorney representing "Rust" assistant director David Halls publicly corroborated Baldwin's claim, revealing that Halls likewise doesn't believe Baldwin to have ever pulled the gun's trigger. Meanwhile Thell Reed, the father of "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, argued on "Good Morning America" that the presence of a live round was placed in Baldwin's prop gun by a saboteur.

Now, Baldwin has shared an altogether different kind of statement, expressing a perspective accredited to numerous members of the cast and crew once responsible for making "Rust" about the atmosphere on-set.