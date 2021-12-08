Tom Holland Reveals That Spider-Man: No Way Home Was Almost A Very Different Movie
With just days left before the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," there's honestly not much about the MCU flick that fans haven't already been speculating on for months. In light of that state of affairs, it's interesting to learn that — for a long time — not even the cast and crew knew what to make of Tom Holland's third outing as Marvel's web-slinger. In fact, they thought they were making a completely different movie.
"When I first heard about [the multiverse], I was like, 'Okay cool, but that's definitely not going to happen,'" explained "No Way Home" star Zendaya in a new interview with Collider. She and Holland both sat down with the outlet recently to discuss their new film, which is due out December 17. The pair each revealed that Marvel was planning an entirely different Spider-Man movie at one point after having doubts about the multiversal plans central to Phase 4.
Holland told Collider that the cast was aware of the multiverse idea for "at least a couple years," but never knew what Marvel was truly conjuring up for "No Way Home" until the final script was complete and production was getting ready to begin. Holland went on to explain what the other Spidey movie was supposed to look like.
No Way Home was nearly a Kraven the Hunter movie
According to Tom Holland, studio execs were looking to make a Spider-Man film featuring Kraven the Hunter, one of Marvel's most notorious Spidey villains. "For a long time, there was going to be a Kraven movie that was going to be the third movie because things weren't working out and all sorts of different stuff," Holland revealed to Collider.
Director Jon Watts had been floating an idea at Marvel and Sony Pictures featuring the Kraven character, whom he believed could have been a worthy cinematic adversary, as did Holland. "Jon pitched me this Kraven movie, which actually was really cool," the actor said. "I don't want to talk about it in case that movie ends up happening down the line, but it was fun."
Sony and Marvel are planning to team up for a standalone Kraven movie starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but as of right now it is not expected to be part of the MCU, but rather Sony's Venomverse. However, as we saw in the post-credits scene for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," things could soon be crossing over into Marvel side of the family.