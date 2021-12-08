Tom Holland Reveals That Spider-Man: No Way Home Was Almost A Very Different Movie

With just days left before the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," there's honestly not much about the MCU flick that fans haven't already been speculating on for months. In light of that state of affairs, it's interesting to learn that — for a long time — not even the cast and crew knew what to make of Tom Holland's third outing as Marvel's web-slinger. In fact, they thought they were making a completely different movie.

"When I first heard about [the multiverse], I was like, 'Okay cool, but that's definitely not going to happen,'" explained "No Way Home" star Zendaya in a new interview with Collider. She and Holland both sat down with the outlet recently to discuss their new film, which is due out December 17. The pair each revealed that Marvel was planning an entirely different Spider-Man movie at one point after having doubts about the multiversal plans central to Phase 4.

Holland told Collider that the cast was aware of the multiverse idea for "at least a couple years," but never knew what Marvel was truly conjuring up for "No Way Home" until the final script was complete and production was getting ready to begin. Holland went on to explain what the other Spidey movie was supposed to look like.