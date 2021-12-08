A New Scream TV Spot Teases A Terrifying New Weapon For Ghostface
It's been over a decade since Ghostface stalked the streets of Woodsboro, but the masked killer is back again in 2022's "Scream," and they're not playing around this time. The sequel sees Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) return to their hometown when a series of killings begin and a new class of students finds themselves falling prey to the actions of one twisted individual. As of now, it's not clear if — or how — "Scream" will acknowledge the ending of "Scream 4," which sees the world celebrating Jill Roberts (Emma Roberts) as the sole survivor of that film's massacre when she's actually the mastermind behind it all.
The first trailer for 2022's "Scream" gives horror fans a good look at the film, showing the new characters who are working with Sid, Gale, and Dewey to figure out who's under the mask this time. Dewey also seems like he might be in trouble in the sequel, with one trailer scene, in particular, showing the former police officer facing off against Ghostface in a hospital corridor. Does this mean next year's "Scream" will finally have one member of the series' original trio die at the hands of a Ghostface killer? Hopefully not.
That said, the latest "Scream" TV spot does tease a terrifying new weapon Ghostface uses against their victims in the film.
Scream's Ghostface killer has a fiery new toy
Throughout the entire "Scream" franchise, everyone who has suited up as Ghostface has used a hunting knife when attacking their victims, mainly because it's a much more personal and brutal way of murdering someone. However, the series' killers do typically start using guns after they've unmasked themselves, all so that they can force their victims to stay put while they wax poetic about their motivations and strategies. The new "Scream" TV spot, meanwhile, reveals that the franchise's latest Ghostface killer isn't afraid to upgrade their armory with none other than a flamethrower.
Indeed, the new "Scream" TV spot shows its masked killer setting someone on fire and watching them burn. The way the fire reflects off the killer's mask is definitely an intense image, and it suggests that the new Ghostface is really trying to stand out from those who came before them. It also looks like they're wearing a metallic version of the typically white Ghostface mask, but the minimal amount of light in the scene makes it hard to tell for sure if that's the case.
Either way, fans of the franchise will have to wait to see whether or not the flamethrower featured in the latest "Scream" TV spot is the only new toy that the film's Ghostface killer wields in it.
"Scream" arrives in theaters on January 14, 2022.