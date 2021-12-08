A New Scream TV Spot Teases A Terrifying New Weapon For Ghostface

It's been over a decade since Ghostface stalked the streets of Woodsboro, but the masked killer is back again in 2022's "Scream," and they're not playing around this time. The sequel sees Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) return to their hometown when a series of killings begin and a new class of students finds themselves falling prey to the actions of one twisted individual. As of now, it's not clear if — or how — "Scream" will acknowledge the ending of "Scream 4," which sees the world celebrating Jill Roberts (Emma Roberts) as the sole survivor of that film's massacre when she's actually the mastermind behind it all.

The first trailer for 2022's "Scream" gives horror fans a good look at the film, showing the new characters who are working with Sid, Gale, and Dewey to figure out who's under the mask this time. Dewey also seems like he might be in trouble in the sequel, with one trailer scene, in particular, showing the former police officer facing off against Ghostface in a hospital corridor. Does this mean next year's "Scream" will finally have one member of the series' original trio die at the hands of a Ghostface killer? Hopefully not.

That said, the latest "Scream" TV spot does tease a terrifying new weapon Ghostface uses against their victims in the film.