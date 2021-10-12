The New Scream Trailer Promises A Bloody Good Time
It's been ten years since Ghostface terrified audiences in "Scream 4," but it's finally time for Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) to return to Woodsboro in the latest chapter of the franchise, which is simply called "Scream." Horror fans have been desperate for another entry into the series after the brilliant ending to the fourth film, which sees the media hail Jill Roberts (Emma Roberts) named as the "surviving hero" when she was really the mastermind behind the latest murderous rampage.
Paramount Pictures has managed to keep the project under wraps so far, and the only synopsis says, "A woman returns home town to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes," which is pretty vague. Fans have long debated whether the unnamed woman in the synopsis is Sidney, or if it's one of the returning characters from "Scream 4" like Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere). Thankfully, the first "Scream" trailer has finally arrived, and it reveals a little more of what to expect from the sequel.
She's Sidney Prescott, of course she has a gun
Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette are all returning to their respective roles in the new film. Don't worry, because there's going to be plenty of new blood in the sequel from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The footage starts with an homage to the opening of the first film, where the killer — or killers — stalks and kill a young girl at home by herself. From there, it's Dewey Riley (David Arquette) who calls Sidney back to Woodsboro, explaining that "It's happening, three attacks so far" before asking her if she's got a gun. Neve Campbell whips out a true zinger that might just go down in horror one-liner history: "I'm Sidney Prescott, of course I have a gun."
The footage then shows off some of the supporting cast, like "The Boys" star Jack Quaid, "13 Reasons Why" lead Dylan Minnette, and Jasmin Savoy Brown of "The Leftovers." While "Veronica Mars" fans might recognize Kyle Gallner, who played Beaver in Kristen Bell's teen-mystery show, "Smallville" fans might know Gallner better as Bart Allen, AKA The Flash in the comic book series. Not everyone is going to make it out alive and the "Scream" trailer shows that this is going to be a violent affair as the new Ghostface slashes, burns, and stabs their way through the cast.
Since the franchise is famous for its subversive take on the horror genre, it'll be interesting to see how writer Kevin Williamson approaches the sequel a decade after the previous chapter. Hopefully, "Scream" doesn't disappoint when it arrives in theaters on January 14, 2022.