The New Scream Trailer Promises A Bloody Good Time

Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette are all returning to their respective roles in the new film. Don't worry, because there's going to be plenty of new blood in the sequel from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The footage starts with an homage to the opening of the first film, where the killer — or killers — stalks and kill a young girl at home by herself. From there, it's Dewey Riley (David Arquette) who calls Sidney back to Woodsboro, explaining that "It's happening, three attacks so far" before asking her if she's got a gun. Neve Campbell whips out a true zinger that might just go down in horror one-liner history: "I'm Sidney Prescott, of course I have a gun."

The footage then shows off some of the supporting cast, like "The Boys" star Jack Quaid, "13 Reasons Why" lead Dylan Minnette, and Jasmin Savoy Brown of "The Leftovers." While "Veronica Mars" fans might recognize Kyle Gallner, who played Beaver in Kristen Bell's teen-mystery show, "Smallville" fans might know Gallner better as Bart Allen, AKA The Flash in the comic book series. Not everyone is going to make it out alive and the "Scream" trailer shows that this is going to be a violent affair as the new Ghostface slashes, burns, and stabs their way through the cast.

Since the franchise is famous for its subversive take on the horror genre, it'll be interesting to see how writer Kevin Williamson approaches the sequel a decade after the previous chapter. Hopefully, "Scream" doesn't disappoint when it arrives in theaters on January 14, 2022.