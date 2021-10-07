Sabrina Will Come To Riverdale In A CW Crossover

The CW has made crossover events must-see TV for comic book fans in the last few years thanks to the Arrowverse's propensity to throw all its heroes together to face huge threats. The network is back at it again with its Archie Comics TV shows, "Riverdale" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." Fans have wanted to see characters from the two shows together for quite some time, since the two towns of Riverdale and Greendale exist in close proximity to each other.

In fact both shows name drop the other on multiple occasions — Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) even take a trip to Greendale for Penny Peabody (Brit Morgan) in Season 2. Although "Riverdale" Season 5 recently finished — and it'll return for Season 6 — "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" wasn't so lucky. The supernatural series was canceled by Netflix back in 2020, thanks to the ongoing pandemic. It's a huge shame, since Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) dies in the Part 4 finale, leaving her in the afterlife with Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood).

But Sabrina's death in the series isn't stopping her from appearing on "Riverdale" in Season 6, and we already know what role she's going to play in the special episode.