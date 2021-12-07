The Real Reason Dwayne Johnson Waited 10 Years To Play Black Adam

After being in development for over a decade (via SlashFilm), 2022 will finally be the year that audiences get to see Dwayne Johnson suit up as the titular star of the DC Extended Universe flick "Black Adam." As the actor himself said in an Instagram post celebrating the end of filming on the movie, "The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing."

As comic fans will know, Black Adam, aka Teth-Adam, is a fierce anti-hero and one of Shazam's main villains. It doesn't look like Johnson's Black Adam will be facing off against Zachary Levi's Shazam in the upcoming film (although Johnson has an idea of how that match-up might go), but we do know "Black Adam" will include a number of other heroes including Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).

That should be a fitting way to introduce Johnson as Black Adam, especially as it's a performance that has been over a decade in the making. In fact, Dwayne Johnson recently opened up about the film and revealed what it is about Black Adam that made him wait 10 years to take on the role.