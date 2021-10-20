The Rock Predicts The Outcome Of Shazam Vs. Black Adam

While the internet indicated that Robert Pattinson chasing down Colin Farrell as a flaming ball of death got the most attention following DC Fandome, the hype bar was still reasonably high for another iconic character from the DC Comics world. At long last, fans finally got a good look at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the iconic antihero, "Black Adam" — which was electrifying, for lack of a better term.

Showing the ruler of Kahndaq taking absolutely no prisoners, the preview had a hooded Dwayne Johnson turn some clueless tomb raider into bones after being awoken in the modern world. While details are slim for the moment, we do know that the JSA will be involved in taking on Teth Adam, with Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

However, the obvious question to ask is just if and when the current champion of the gods, Shazam, will be going toe-to-toe against his predecessor any time soon? Well, while we don't have a date penciled in just yet for the battle of the century, it seems The Rock already has the outcome figured out when he goes up against Zachary Levi's Big Red Cheese — he's cooked.