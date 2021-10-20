The Rock Predicts The Outcome Of Shazam Vs. Black Adam
While the internet indicated that Robert Pattinson chasing down Colin Farrell as a flaming ball of death got the most attention following DC Fandome, the hype bar was still reasonably high for another iconic character from the DC Comics world. At long last, fans finally got a good look at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the iconic antihero, "Black Adam" — which was electrifying, for lack of a better term.
Showing the ruler of Kahndaq taking absolutely no prisoners, the preview had a hooded Dwayne Johnson turn some clueless tomb raider into bones after being awoken in the modern world. While details are slim for the moment, we do know that the JSA will be involved in taking on Teth Adam, with Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.
However, the obvious question to ask is just if and when the current champion of the gods, Shazam, will be going toe-to-toe against his predecessor any time soon? Well, while we don't have a date penciled in just yet for the battle of the century, it seems The Rock already has the outcome figured out when he goes up against Zachary Levi's Big Red Cheese — he's cooked.
The Rock is ready to rumble against Shazam
Besides the brand new and brutal-looking snippet for "Black Adam," we also got a new behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming "Shazam!" sequel, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." Besides plenty of footage of the cast joking around in their colorful superhero suits, it also showed a split-second of Levi's superpowered alter-ego looking a little worse for wear. Fleeing the scene with a charred chest from what looks to be a bout with electricity, it urged one fan on Twitter to posit the question, "WTF is Shazam going to do?" with the moment put side-by-side with Johnson's intimidating looking character.
This query caught the eye of Dwayne Johnson himself, who simply replied with, "Not a f—–g thing," and signed it Black Adam. Gulp.
Zachary Levi has yet to comment on Johnson's trash talk, but it's taunting like this that makes fans even more excited to see both of them square off on screen together. Currently, the first round of seeing these two champions exchange blows is in its infancy, as both will remain solo for at least a while longer.
You'll see what sort of tricks both these godly fighters have in store for each other when "Black Adam" strikes July 22, 2022, while "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" arrives June 2, 2023. Place your bets now.