Kevin Feige Confirms What We Suspected All Along About The Spider-Man-Venom Crossover

When "Venom" hit theaters in 2018, it was a strange beast of a film. Not connected to the rest of Sony's Spider-Man properties or to Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe, while at the same time not officially disconnected, it was clear that the studios preferred to test this take on the iconic villain with audiences before integrating him into a larger universe.

Luckily, the movie was a sleeper hit. Initially panned by critics, who left it with a shameful 30% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Venom" ended up developing a passionate following of fans who enjoyed the horror-comedy mashup that turned so many critics off, and adored Tom Hardy's clear commitment to the role. A sequel was quickly greenlit and released earlier this year as "Venom: Let There Be Carnage."

At the end of the sequel, a shocking post-credit scene had audiences asking whether the time had finally come for the "Venom" franchise to join the Spider-Man corner of the MCU. In the scene, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), asks the Venom symbiote to show him some of its intergalactic knowledge. The symbiote obliges, but something bizarre happens, and when the walls stop shaking, J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) is there on Eddie's TV screen, exposing Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker to the world as Spider-Man.

This, of course, confirmed to fans that Venom is headed to the MCU in at least some capacity, more than likely via whatever chaos is triggered by Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) failed spell in the upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Today, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed fan suspicions in an interview.