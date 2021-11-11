Tom Holland Breaks His Silence On His Venom: Let There Be Carnage Cameo

Now that "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" has been out in the world for quite some time, most Marvel fans are well aware that Tom Holland briefly shows up at the end of the film. He appears in the film's post-credits scene when Eddie and Venom are randomly transported into a hotel room in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where a news report reveals Peter Parker's identity to the world. It's a surprising moment because up until now, the "Venom" films took place in their own separate Sony universe. This is largely because Sony holds the rights to the web-slinger and all the villains and supporting characters connected to him. But since Disney and Sony have been playing nice in the last few years (aside from a brief disagreement in 2019), they're clearly interested in having Spider-Man and Venom fight at some point in the future.

It's not surprising that Venom has been folded into the MCU ahead of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" since the film is set to open up the multiverse and show the hero's biggest villains returning to cause trouble for the wall-crawler. Tom Holland recently opened up to Total Film, saying, "It's three generations coming together," although he clarified that he was talking about Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx.

In the same interview, Tom Holland broke his silence about his "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" cameo.