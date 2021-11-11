Tom Holland Breaks His Silence On His Venom: Let There Be Carnage Cameo
Now that "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" has been out in the world for quite some time, most Marvel fans are well aware that Tom Holland briefly shows up at the end of the film. He appears in the film's post-credits scene when Eddie and Venom are randomly transported into a hotel room in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where a news report reveals Peter Parker's identity to the world. It's a surprising moment because up until now, the "Venom" films took place in their own separate Sony universe. This is largely because Sony holds the rights to the web-slinger and all the villains and supporting characters connected to him. But since Disney and Sony have been playing nice in the last few years (aside from a brief disagreement in 2019), they're clearly interested in having Spider-Man and Venom fight at some point in the future.
It's not surprising that Venom has been folded into the MCU ahead of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" since the film is set to open up the multiverse and show the hero's biggest villains returning to cause trouble for the wall-crawler. Tom Holland recently opened up to Total Film, saying, "It's three generations coming together," although he clarified that he was talking about Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx.
In the same interview, Tom Holland broke his silence about his "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" cameo.
Tom Holland says it was 'exciting' to be in the sequel
When speaking to Total Film magazine (via The Direct) about "No Way Home," Tom Holland was asked about "Venom: Let There be Carnage" and his brief role in the film. He confessed that he's not sure whether Spider-Man will fight Venom in a future movie, saying, "I genuinely don't know. It was really exciting to be a part of that film." Holland went on to praise the "Venom" star, but explained that he hasn't thought about whether the Spider and the symbiote will cross paths on the big screen. "Obviously, Tom Hardy is one of the greatest actors in the world. I'm happy to say that he's a lovely bloke. But I haven't really given it very much thought."
Such a crossover would surely be dictated by lawyers and executives rather than the stars themselves. Obviously, Holland doesn't show up for long in the post-credits scene, but Kevin Feige previously told The Hollywood Reporter that "there was a lot of coordination" between Sony and Disney to make it work. And Tom Hardy is clearly hoping to fight the web-slinger, as he recently told Esquire, "I would be remiss if I wasn't trying to steer any kind of connectivity [between Spider-Man and Venom]."