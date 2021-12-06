Small Details You Missed In The Final Matrix Resurrections Trailer

The final trailer for "The Matrix: Resurrections" has finally arrived, and thankfully, fans only have to wait a few more weeks to see this long-awaited sequel.

Ahead of the film's release on December 22, 2021, Warner Bros. just released the last look at the highly anticipated fourth "Matrix" flick — directed by original "Matrix" mind Lana Wachowski — which features some pretty in-depth looks at returning favorites as well as the film's impressive roster of new faces. Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss, who are returning to their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively, feature pretty prominently in this new trailer, and fellow alum Jada Pinkett-Smith makes her first appearance as well; meanwhile, new players like Jonathan Groff ("Hamilton") and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Watchmen") get way more face time, with some seriously intriguing clues about their characters scattered throughout.

"The Matrix" is one of the most intricately designed science fiction movies of all time, so it's no surprise that there are tons of surprises hiding in this trailer that only die-hard fans would be able to spot. From changing color schemes to an expanded role for an old favorite, here's everything you might have missed in the final theatrical trailer for "The Matrix: Resurrections."