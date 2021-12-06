The Final Trailer For The Matrix Resurrections Teases A Mind-Bending Ride
When "The Matrix" first hit theaters in 1999, it was unlike anything the world had ever seen. The dystopian science fiction film incorporated elements of horror and martial arts in a groundbreaking way, and became many audiences' first glimpse into how extraordinary CGI can be for storytelling.
From the talented sister duo Lily and Lana Wachowski, the film spawned two popular sequels within four years, "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions." Now, fans of the innovative, mind-bending series are in for a treat this holiday season with the hotly-anticipated "The Matrix Resurrections."
So far, trailers and sneak peeks have indicated that this film will be every bit as exciting as its predecessors. With lead stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning as Neo and Trinity, respectively, as well as talented names like Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining the cast, "The Matrix Resurrections" promises to be as culturally impactful as its former installments.
Now, Warner Bros. has released one last trailer in advance of the film's December 22 release, and we're more excited than ever to return to the Matrix.
Neo still knows kung fu
The final trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections" is bound to give you a serious sense of deja vu. For starters, it contains footage from the original trilogy. To add to the sensation, many shots seem to mirror those we've seen previously, including one such instance where Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) presents Neo (Keanu Reeves) with a red pill. The parallels cause the audience to question everything being presented to them and wonder what precisely is going on. All should be revealed when the film finally comes out in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.
Outside of that, "The Matrix Resurrections" promises all of the same action and philosophy offered by the previous installments. But one of the most intriguing additions to the cast is Jessica Henwick's Bugs. In a prior interview, she's described the character as "the audience's eyes" (via Entertainment Weekly), and viewers will get plenty of opportunities to get to know Bugs better as she has numerous fight scenes featured in the trailer.
It's easy to see why the sequel is one of the most highly anticipated films of December. If it's anything like its predecessors, it will be talked about for many years to come.