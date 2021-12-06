The Final Trailer For The Matrix Resurrections Teases A Mind-Bending Ride

When "The Matrix" first hit theaters in 1999, it was unlike anything the world had ever seen. The dystopian science fiction film incorporated elements of horror and martial arts in a groundbreaking way, and became many audiences' first glimpse into how extraordinary CGI can be for storytelling.

From the talented sister duo Lily and Lana Wachowski, the film spawned two popular sequels within four years, "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions." Now, fans of the innovative, mind-bending series are in for a treat this holiday season with the hotly-anticipated "The Matrix Resurrections."

So far, trailers and sneak peeks have indicated that this film will be every bit as exciting as its predecessors. With lead stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning as Neo and Trinity, respectively, as well as talented names like Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining the cast, "The Matrix Resurrections" promises to be as culturally impactful as its former installments.

Now, Warner Bros. has released one last trailer in advance of the film's December 22 release, and we're more excited than ever to return to the Matrix.