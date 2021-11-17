The Real Reason Why Spider-Man: No Way Home Could Have Been A Totally Different Movie

Speaking to GQ Magazine in their latest issue, Tom Holland explained what sounded like a monumental make-or-break venture. "Some people were trying to figure out whether they wanted to do it, and we needed all of them or none," explained the part-time wall-crawler. The pandemic was essentially the most significant cause for concern surrounding the film, which was initially set to be released after "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness." However, because COVID caused production delays, Holland's next heroic gig jumped in front, requiring script rewrites to be made.

Holland added that even when the shooting began for the film, the script was being tweaked daily, which added even more pressure. "You could ask the director, 'What happens in act three?' And his response would be, 'I'm still trying to figure it out.'" This is a reasonably risky move to make for a film infused with what appears to be 19 years worth of franchise history. Spider-senses were less likely tingling and going into absolute overdrive.

For now, we can only assume what is heading to us next month will be a blockbuster for the ages, with all manner of homages to one of the most iconic superheroes ever created. You can judge for yourself when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" arrives in U.S. cinemas on December 17 and U.K. cinemas on December 15.