Chris Hemsworth Teases The Start Of Filming On Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth just hit social media with a message sure to excite fans of his 2020 Netflix film "Extraction." The MCU leading man revealed in an Instagram video that he's back as Tyler Rake for "Extraction 2." It's a 15-second glimpse behind the scenes of a new adventure for the character which could have been easily left for dead after the surprise ending of the first installment.

While the previous film was set in a much warmer climate, the upcoming release sees the hero surrounded by wintry weather. The video shows Hemsworth on a train along with director Sam Hargrave. As he's quick to point out, their new shooting location of Prague is offering nothing but snowy landscapes for the crew.

The film was initially set to shoot in Australia but the ongoing pandemic made it impossible. A source told the Sydney Morning Herald that initial plans fell apart due to "risky" and "too logistically difficult" aspects of location scouting as well as shooting with large crews.