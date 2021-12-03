Yellowstone 1883's First Full Trailer Will Leave You On The Edge Of Your Seat

Westerns are back, baby! Television used to be crammed toe-to-tip with gunslingers, as depicted in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and the "Yellowstone" franchise is looking to single-handedly bring them back.

Starring Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham, "Yellowstone" centers on the Dutton family as they seek to retain control of the largest ranch in all of Montana. It is a massively popular show; the Season 4 premiere scored over 8 million viewers live and same-day, according to Deadline, making it the most-watched cable show since 2018. Over three days, that number exploded to 14.7 million (via Variety). It's also the most-watched show on the Paramount Network, ever (via The Wrap). So of course they'd want a spin-off.

"1883" is an upcoming "Yellowstone" prequel that will explain how the Duttons first gained control of the land they hold in the present day. And now we've finally gotten a full trailer for the show.