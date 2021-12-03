Chris Diamantopoulos Reveals The Moment He Knew He Wanted To Be An Actor - Exclusive

In an unforgettable moment as a young boy in the 1980s, Diamantopoulos said he realized what he wanted to do with his life after seeing a 1955 MGM classic starring Danny Kaye.

"There are so many other films, I can think of — 'Amadeus,' and I can think of 'The Adventures of Robin Hood.' I can think of a slew of them — but it was "The Court Jester," said Diamantopoulos of his all-time movie favorite. "I saw it when I was nine years old, and it opened my eyes to ... Well, if you see that movie, you see that through every frame of that film, Danny Kaye is just having the best time."

The energy Kaye was experiencing wasn't limited to the legendary song-and-dance man.

"You see Basil Rathbone is having the best time, you see Glynis Johns and Angela Lansbury, you see these people just brimming with the joy of being a part of this," Diamantopoulos recalled for Looper. "Now, I know that there are probably stories on set from the day that might have been this or that. But as a child, seeing that fantasy come to life in the beautiful, vibrant, technicolor, and hearing those songs and watching that humor and that drama and that epic sword and sandal, mid-evil panache. I just knew that's what I had to be involved with. I've been chasing that ever since I saw it. That was the movie that defined my understanding of what I wanted to do for the rest of my life."