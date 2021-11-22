Spider-Man Gets Saved By Ned-Sense In New Hyundai Ad
Big booming blockbusters sometimes just can't be without a careful bit of product placement. Think back to the Nokia phone popping into action in "The Matrix," or an Aston Martin tearing down a road before it being shot to shreds in a Bond movie, or even an iconic pair of Nikes (in animated form) being worn by a web-slinger in "Into the Spider-Verse." In the case of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — the eagerly anticipated threequel set to hit theaters on December 17 — it's the brand-new Hyundai Ionic, which now has its own little short film starring the wall-crawler himself.
Absent of any classic Spidey villain (or indeed any other Spider-Men slipping in through the Multiverse) the new commercial sees Tom Holland's Peter Parker out on the lam and stranded in a motel now that his identity has been revealed. Thankfully, he gets a ride from his best pal Ned (Jacob Batalon) in a brand-new car! It's shameless product placement, but hey, we'll take any Spider-Man snippets we can get at the moment.
Peter Parker's Spider-Man theme remix is stuck in our heads
Highlighting the same issue brought to our attention in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," the desert-set ad hammers home that ol' webhead really is limited if he's in an area with nothing to swing around on. It also begs the question: Why haven't more bad guys drawn Spider-Man out to a more open space in the past? Putting that aside, we're fans of Pete's take on the Spider-Man theme tune ("Spider-Man, Spider-Man. Is he stranded? Yes he is"), as well as Ned's stupidly cool specs. The dude in the chair deserves iconic eyewear as much as Parker.
Product placement aside, though, this ad only highlights the fact we're getting that little bit closer to seeing "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in theaters. Along with these two stars, we'll be enjoying the supporting talent of Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Willem Defoe, Jamie Foxx, Thomas Haden Church, Jon Favreau, and Marisa Tomei. And that's it. Yup. Absolutely no one else is in this film whatsoever. Honest.