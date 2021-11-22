Spider-Man Gets Saved By Ned-Sense In New Hyundai Ad

Big booming blockbusters sometimes just can't be without a careful bit of product placement. Think back to the Nokia phone popping into action in "The Matrix," or an Aston Martin tearing down a road before it being shot to shreds in a Bond movie, or even an iconic pair of Nikes (in animated form) being worn by a web-slinger in "Into the Spider-Verse." In the case of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — the eagerly anticipated threequel set to hit theaters on December 17 — it's the brand-new Hyundai Ionic, which now has its own little short film starring the wall-crawler himself.

Absent of any classic Spidey villain (or indeed any other Spider-Men slipping in through the Multiverse) the new commercial sees Tom Holland's Peter Parker out on the lam and stranded in a motel now that his identity has been revealed. Thankfully, he gets a ride from his best pal Ned (Jacob Batalon) in a brand-new car! It's shameless product placement, but hey, we'll take any Spider-Man snippets we can get at the moment.