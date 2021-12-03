Guillermo Del Toro Explains How The Characters Of Nightmare Alley Could Fit In Today's World

It's 1939, and the world is reeling from both the Great Depression and the onset of World War II. Americans from all walks of life turn to anything to help them escape the cold reality of the world — whether it's the wonders of a traveling carnival show or the promise of spiritual catharsis offered by a mentalist who can supposedly speak with the dead.

That's the backdrop of "Nightmare Alley," the new noir melodrama from director Guillermo del Toro, whose previous films have included modern horror and fantasy classics like "Pan's Labyrinth," "The Devil's Backbone," "Crimson Peak" and the 2018 Best Picture Oscar winner, "The Shape of Water."

With "Nightmare Alley," based on a 1946 novel and previously adapted as a film in 1947, del Toro tells a story as dark as any he's created. Bradley Cooper plays Stanton Carlisle, a small-time drifter and scammer who hooks himself to a traveling carny show and finds himself working for a pair of mentalists (Toni Collette and David Strathairn), while also wooing the naïve "electric girl" Molly (Rooney Mara).

Stanton soon strikes out on his own, confident he can take the mentalist act and turn it into psychic bait for the well-off in the big city of Buffalo. It's only when he runs into an enigmatic woman named Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett) that he realizes he may not be the only con artist in town.

"Nightmare Alley" is a story of greed, vengeance, emotional manipulation and lust for power, and although it's set in 1939, its characters and themes can easily speak to the world today. "We wanted to imbue the movie with the anxiety of this time," says del Toro during a press conference to promote the film. "Because we wanted not to make a movie about the period, we wanted to make it about now."