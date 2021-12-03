The Surprising Connection Between Guillermo Del Toro And Bradley Cooper's Character In Nightmare Alley

In "Nightmare Alley," the new neo-noir thriller from director Guillermo del Toro (who also co-wrote the script with Kim Morgan), Bradley Cooper plays Stanton Carlisle, a drifter and grifter with a treacherous past who stumbles into a traveling carnival in 1939 and soon ingratiates himself with the boss (Willem Dafoe) and the other carny workers.

There, Stanton becomes entwined with Zeena the Seer (Toni Collette) and her dissolute companion Pete (David Strathairn), who at one point had a mentalist act that captivated and utterly fooled audiences. Through a combination of luck, tragedy, and malevolent cunning, Stanton becomes the custodian of the act's secrets. He leaves the carny behind, with innocent lover Molly (Rooney Mara) in tow, to launch a new mentalist grift for the wealthy elites of Buffalo, New York, only to find that his soul and life are in mortal danger from others who are even more ruthless.

Stanton is ambitious — perhaps fatally so — and his avenue to wealth and fame is illusion: providing fantastical yet false narratives to snare large audiences and private clients alike.

In a weird way, he's a dark mirror image of what a filmmaker like del Toro himself does: create stories out of the imagination and with the help of perhaps a few "parlor tricks." That's an aspect of this multi-layered film that the director addressed in a press conference for "Nightmare Alley" attended by Looper. "These are questions that are very real for me as a storyteller," he mused. "And I think that ... I have tried to be cautious in my own life about understanding that."