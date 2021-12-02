Alec Baldwin Makes Disturbing Statement After Denying Shooting Responsibility

Via ABC News, George Stephanopoulos asked Alec Baldwin if he feels any guilt over the death of Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin responded in the interview that he doesn't feel personally responsible due to the fact it was an accident, saying, "I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don't say that lightly." The response came after Baldwin gave his account of what happened on the set of "Rust" and the moments that led up to the prop gun firing. Baldwin also explained that he did not pull the trigger of the prop gun but instead cocked the hammer after allegedly getting the approval to do so from Hutchins during some rehearsal shots. That's when the gun suddenly discharged.

"Rust" Assistant Director David Halls backed up Baldwin's claim at least about not technically pulling the trigger of the prop gun, as noted by his lawyer, Lisa Torraco. Despite saying that he doesn't feel personal guilt over the accident, Baldwin stated that it has still personally affected him to a major degree. The actor noted in the interview that he still has dreams about the day of the shooting. It's also brought into question whether or not the actor will continue to work in Hollywood, as he has seemingly made it clear that he's not even thinking about his career.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.

