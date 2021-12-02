Alec Baldwin Makes Disturbing Statement After Denying Shooting Responsibility
On October 21, what was supposed to be a regular day of filming for a Western movie turned into a horrific tragedy that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On the set of "Rust," the prop gun that was initially believed only to have blank rounds somehow wound up with live ammunition, which discharged and struck both Hutchins and director Joel Souza, the latter of whom was hospitalized due to his injuries. The fatal shooting has remained in the headlines as the investigation into the cause continues.
"Rust" lead star Alec Baldwin, who was holding the prop gun when it fired, had a sit-down interview on December 2 with ABC News journalist George Stephanopoulos. Baldwin gave his account of what happened on the set leading up to the tragic incident and what has followed for the actor since then. Baldwin made some significant claims throughout the interview. However, his statement denying personal responsibility in the shooting may come off as very disturbing.
Baldwin doesn't feel personally guilty as it was an accident
Via ABC News, George Stephanopoulos asked Alec Baldwin if he feels any guilt over the death of Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin responded in the interview that he doesn't feel personally responsible due to the fact it was an accident, saying, "I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don't say that lightly." The response came after Baldwin gave his account of what happened on the set of "Rust" and the moments that led up to the prop gun firing. Baldwin also explained that he did not pull the trigger of the prop gun but instead cocked the hammer after allegedly getting the approval to do so from Hutchins during some rehearsal shots. That's when the gun suddenly discharged.
"Rust" Assistant Director David Halls backed up Baldwin's claim at least about not technically pulling the trigger of the prop gun, as noted by his lawyer, Lisa Torraco. Despite saying that he doesn't feel personal guilt over the accident, Baldwin stated that it has still personally affected him to a major degree. The actor noted in the interview that he still has dreams about the day of the shooting. It's also brought into question whether or not the actor will continue to work in Hollywood, as he has seemingly made it clear that he's not even thinking about his career.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).