Alec Baldwin Makes A Bold Claim About His Future In Hollywood

October 21, 2021, will forever stand as one of the darkest days in Hollywood history. What started out as just another day of filming on the set of director Joel Souza's Western "Rust" quickly turned tragic thanks to a prop firearm that everyone thought contained only blank rounds. In reality, it didn't, and when fired, it launched projectiles that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured Souza, sending the film and one of its lead actors — Alec Baldwin — into a media maelstrom that has yet to die down.

Just over a month since the "Rust" incident took place, investigators have looked at this case from multiple angles. Other crew members have offered up their perspectives, whether or not the firearm misfired has been called into question, and one burning question continues to plague this entire situation. Regardless of the findings, though, this was undoubtedly a traumatizing moment for all either directly involved or connected to it in some form or fashion. This holds especially true for Baldwin, who remains at the forefront of it all.

In fact, due to this tragedy and the investigation that has ensued, Alec Baldwin has made a bold claim about his future in the film industry.