Zachary Levi Has A Bold Claim About Shazam! 2

The DCEU "Shazam!" film was a critical and commercial success at the time of its release back in April of 2019. It earned a 90% critics score and 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and currently sits tied with 2021's "The Suicide Squad" as the second best-rated DCEU installment to date behind 2017's "Wonder Woman." Zachary Levi's Shazam, who is really Billy Batson (Asher Angel) in adult form, captivated us with his ability to portray a child coming to terms with the seriousness of being a hero. Critics loved the charming and entertaining nature of the movie in contrast to previous DCEU films like "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Man of Steel," which came with a sufficiently grimdark coat of Snyder sheen.

Not long after its release, rumors of "Shazam! 2" began bubbling up, with ultimate confirmation coming in December of 2019 (via Entertainment Weekly). Due to COVID-19 and production delays, however, the film that is now called "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" was pushed back to its current release date of June 2, 2023. Despite the distant premiere date, "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" actually wrapped filming back on August 31, according to director David F. Sandberg's Instagram page.

Many fans and even the star of "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" itself, Zachary Levi, are anxious and excited for it to be released — but can it be better than the first? Levi sure seems to think so.