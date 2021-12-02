Chris Wood And Kevin Smith's Hope For Mark Hamill's Skeletor On Masters Of The Universe: Revelation - Exclusive

Before Chris Wood hopped on the call, Smith discussed what it was like working with Mark Hamill, everyone's favorite former Jedi. On how Hamill's casting came about, Smith said, "That was one of the first conversations we had about the 'Masters of the Universe,' was who would play Skeletor. Resoundingly, everybody leaned towards Mark."

While many people know Hamill as a lightsaber-wielding hero, no one can voice a villain quite like him. "Mark, aside from, of course, being Luke Skywalker of our childhood, has been the best Joker for the last 30 years running. He's a wonderful voice artist," Smith noted. "As somebody I've known now for years personally, he's just a fount of information — one of the most interesting cats you'll ever meet. He's well-rounded on subjects across the board, including old performers, old voiceover performers, and old actors — which he was able to pull in for the Skeletor that he put together."

However, this isn't the first time Smith and Hamill teamed together. "I've worked with him before, on 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back' in 2001, and I got to have a lightsaber fight with him there. This was wonderful watching him play Skeletor and playing with him," Smith explained. Yet when you have a lightsaber battle with the galaxy's most notorious Jedi, few things can top that experience.

"But nothing's going to top the lightsaber fight. He kicked my ass. But still, it was pretty damn magical. So lovely to step up with him to the microphone as he takes on another iconic role and makes it his own," Smith continued. "For generations, most people have known the great Alan Oppenheimer [as] Skeletor. For this, it was like, well, passing the torch over here. We kept Alan involved. He was our Moss-Man, amongst a few other voices. But it felt like the right decision." No one can argue that fact after hearing Hamill's gripping performance as Skeletor.

Fans can binge Part 2 of "Masters of the Universe: Revelations" on Netflix now.