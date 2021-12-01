Jordan Peele's Nope Has Hit A Major Production Milestone

It wasn't all that long ago that Jordan Peele was recognized mostly as a talented performer with a crackling sense of humor and uncanny comedic timing. That reputation forever changed when he unleashed the horror genre beast known as "Get Out" on the masses in 2017. The film not only became a box office hit (per Box Office Mojo), but made a record-breaking Oscar-winner of Peele, vaunting him to the top of Hollywood's auteur A-list (via Vanity Fair).

Peele has kept busy in the director's chair since then, following "Get Out" with the equally impressive "Us" in 2019. He's currently deep into production on his latest genre confection as well, which is set to release in July of 2022. Little is known of the new so far, save that it's titled "Nope," and that it will again see Peele working in the horror genre. We also know that "Nope" reunites Peele with his "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya, who will appear alongside other talented actors like Keke Palmer, Steven Yuen, and Barbie Ferreira.

Per a recent Variety report, we've just learned Peele tapped none other than the great Hoyte Van Hoytema to shoot "Nope." But the most welcome news in that Variety piece is that it appears the film is further along in production that we might've anticipated.