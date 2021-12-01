Past And Present Collide In A New The Matrix: Resurrections TV Spot

This newest glimpse at "The Matrix: Resurrections" is introduced by Carrie Anne-Moss's character, Trinity, explaining that déjà vu is usually a glitch in the Matrix that happens when the machines change something in the artificial reality. New scenes are juxtaposed against old scenes, and viewers are left pondering the nature of this new life-like simulacrum that our heroes find themselves in.

The trailer is set to Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit," and in it, we see a very John Wick-esque looking Neo crossing paths with a black cat, which was an important visual trigger from the first "Matrix." The trailer then shows an outstretched hand offering both a red and a blue pill, with corresponding scenes of human imprisonment awash in those very same colors. Several moments then play across the screen with both new and old actors, as the scenes seamlessly blend into each other.

The trailer proceeds to show Neo and Trinity mirror previous interactions, and a voice over asks why old code is being used in something new, setting up the reason why we are seeing these original "Matrix" characters again, considering that both Neo and Trinity seemed to have died at the end of "Matrix: Revolutions." Agents also appear, while at the same time Trinity melts away into the iconic vertical green code. Plenty of questions have arisen from this new trailer, so hopefully the new Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) — if he really is Morpheus — will be able to offer us a bounty of truth come December 22.