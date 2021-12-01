The Daredevil Connection You Missed In Hawkeye Episode 3

If you were unsure about whether Hawkeye's solo Disney+ show was going to pick up the pace following its double-episode debut, the third installment of Marvel's latest had a literal giant arrow to indicate where we'd find it. Hitting its target in all manner of areas, Episode 3, titled "Echoes," nailed the ongoing blooming buddy relationship between Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) and Clint (Jeremy Renner), as well as the introduction of Tracksuit Mafia boss, Echo, played by Alaqua Cox. There were also a number of Easter eggs littered about the place for fans to pick up, including some of which aren't even linked to Clint, but another character entirely.

Following an incredible chase through New York City that quickly establishes itself as one of the better getaway scenes in the MCU, our favorite archers dash to the Bishop household so that Kate can do some snooping on a few key names through the Bishop Security database. In her effort to track down Echo's right-hand man, Kazimierz Kazimierczak (Fra Fee), another name of interest appears on the screen: "Kemp, M." If that name isn't ringing a bell right away, you should know it's connected to someone who has a history with a particular resident of Hell's Kitchen.