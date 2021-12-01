The Daredevil Connection You Missed In Hawkeye Episode 3
If you were unsure about whether Hawkeye's solo Disney+ show was going to pick up the pace following its double-episode debut, the third installment of Marvel's latest had a literal giant arrow to indicate where we'd find it. Hitting its target in all manner of areas, Episode 3, titled "Echoes," nailed the ongoing blooming buddy relationship between Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) and Clint (Jeremy Renner), as well as the introduction of Tracksuit Mafia boss, Echo, played by Alaqua Cox. There were also a number of Easter eggs littered about the place for fans to pick up, including some of which aren't even linked to Clint, but another character entirely.
Following an incredible chase through New York City that quickly establishes itself as one of the better getaway scenes in the MCU, our favorite archers dash to the Bishop household so that Kate can do some snooping on a few key names through the Bishop Security database. In her effort to track down Echo's right-hand man, Kazimierz Kazimierczak (Fra Fee), another name of interest appears on the screen: "Kemp, M." If that name isn't ringing a bell right away, you should know it's connected to someone who has a history with a particular resident of Hell's Kitchen.
The Daredevil is in the details with Michael Kemp
Michael Kemp is a character from Marvel Comics. A three-time felon, he, at one point, attempted to kill Karen Page, the secretary and long-time love of Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil. While having yet to appear in "Hawkeye" just yet, this character did turn up in Netflix's "Daredevil" as a client to Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Episode 4 of the show's third and final season (via IMDB). Not nearly as threatening a character as his comics counterpart, Kemp (played by Luke Robertson) is an ally to Murdock behind bars after the attorney vigilante and his colleague help the convict get his sentence reduced.
With the "Daredevil"-related character Echo making her debut this week on "Hawkeye," it's no surprise that a few other names linked to the legendary lawyer will be thrown into the mix. Given the ongoing rumors that Daredevil himself, along with his nemesis The Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), will be making an appearance sometime soon, we may actually get to see Kemp, too. For now, we can only wait and see as "Hawkeye" prepare to fire off another new episode on Disney+ next week.