Thor: Love And Thunder: MCU Artist Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Taika Waititi's Vision

Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth) arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe way back in Phase One via "Thor." The 2011 flick from director Kenneth Branagh established a regal, Shakespearean tone for the God of Thunder and his home realm of Asgard, which bled over into its 2013 sequel, "Thor: The Dark World." While these films and their aesthetic fit the hammer-wielding Avenger, neither fans nor critics had much good to say about either. Therefore, if Marvel Studios wanted the third "Thor" feature to succeed, major adjustments were in order.

Enter Taika Waititi: an accomplished director who'd risen to fame with projects like "Boy" and "What We Do in the Shadows." He stepped up to the plate to helm "Thor: Ragnarok" and ultimately overhauled Thor and his place in the MCU in the best way. Neon colors and offbeat humor replaced muted visuals and over-the-top stoicism, and it goes without saying that moviegoers liked what they saw. In fact, this remarkable support — coupled with some solid financial numbers — surely played a role in the fourth "Thor" installment, "Thor: Love and Thunder," getting the green light.

"Love and Thunder" will employ Waititi's distinct filmmaking vision, and according to an MCU artist, it's quite unconventional.