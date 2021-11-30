The Boys Showrunner Gives Fans A Tease Of What To Expect In Season 3

In a new interview, "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke got surprisingly chatty once more about what fans can expect from the upcoming third season of the hit show, teasing a new superhero squad helmed by Jensen Ackles' character Soldier Boy. We'll also apparently dive deeper into the history of the Vought Corporation, and learn the fate of Season 2's Stormfront (via Illuminerdi).

Kripke confirmed that it's been a pleasure to reconnect with Ackles, saying that working with his star actor once more is like "coming home." Soldier Boy will be the leader of a team that Kripke describes as "the Seven before the Seven" (the Seven are the main superhero team featured on "The Boys").

"They all get amazing things to do," Kripke said. "I mean Season 3 is fun because it's not just about soldier boy, but about the team he was a part of which is called Payback." This team will include Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess, along with others.

As for the Nazi "hero" Stormfront, who was badly injured at the end of Season 2, Kripke couldn't help but laugh as he explained her fate. "She's not dead ... She's around and we'll see some sort of burnt, stumpy version of her. It's going to be a political thing to say in this day and age, but that's what should happen to all Nazis."

Additionally, Kripke let slip the fact that much of the upcoming season will explore the history of Vought. "What was it like in the '60s, '70s, and '80s? To dig into the history of the world, not just the present, has been a lot of fun."