Game Of Thrones Prequel Tales Of Dunk And Egg Just Found Its Lead Writer

It's fair to say that after the "Game of Thrones" Season 8 finale, the once-ubiquitous series has taken a backseat in popular culture, as fans grappled with how the showrunners and writers chose to end things. The misaligned finale caused an uproar online, and it has a 55% critic rating next to a poor 30% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Ouch? For sure. But HBO is still pushing ahead with plans to expand the franchise, which is understandable since the show did amass a huge fanbase over the eight years that it was on air.

The next project in the works is "House of the Dragon," a prequel which takes place 300 years before the events of the main series itself. It follows House Targaryen — you know, the one with all the dragons — as the family fights itself, as well as other enemies across Westeros. "House of the Dragon" has already pulled in an impressive cast, featuring the likes of Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Sonoya Mizuno, and Steve Toussaint. Meanwhile, HBO has had several other "Game of Thrones" spin-offs in the works, including the now-canceled prequel starring Naomi Watts, which would've been set 10,000 before the main series.

However, another prequel, titled "Tales of Dunk and Egg," has just taken a big step forward, now that HBO has found a lead writer.