Ray Liotta Dishes On Prepping For That Big Scene In Hannibal - Exclusive
Ray Liotta is back on our screens in the third and final season of Prime Video's "Hanna," playing a gritty and somewhat mysterious role. Liotta's casting is a major win for "Hanna," with the iconic actor helping to bring the story to a satisfying close. Season 3 follows Hanna, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, as she continues her work alongside CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos), as they try to end Utrax, an evil organization wreaking havoc across the globe.
Alongside his work on "Hanna," Liotta's seasoned career speaks for itself, with some of his notable roles including Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas" and an Emmy-winning appearance in "ER." Plus, Liotta's appearance in 2001's "Hannibal" opposite Anthony Hopkins is a truly unforgettable movie moment.
Looper caught up with Ray Liotta ahead of the release of "Hanna" Season 3 to find out how he prepared for his role in "Hannibal," in which his character was famously fed his own brain by the titular cannibal.
Ray Liotta did his brain research
Ray Liotta has embodied a plethora of incredible roles throughout his dextrous acting career, but his collaboration with Ridley Scott on 2001's "Hannibal" has to be a standout moment. Discussing the iconic movie moment, and musing on how he prepared to have his character eat his own brain, Liotta tells Looper, "It was fun. The biggest challenge was, how do you react when somebody feeds you your brain? Ridley Scott and I were just, 'So how should we do this?'"
Liotta continues, "And I had talked to some people and they said that there's a few brain surgeries that the person is awake and has to be awake because [of] whatever they're doing up in the brain. So I went and watched somebody do brain surgery. I kept behind them because it was kind of intense and the person was awake as they were doing it. So it gave me some insight in terms of what could happen." Basically, Liotta put in some serious preparation to create the now unforgettable horror movie scene that not everyone would be able to stomach.
