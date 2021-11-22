Ray Liotta On Playing The Outsider In Hanna Season 3 And Dinner With Hannibal - Exclusive Interview

You're great in "Hanna," and play such an insidious character. What drew you to that role?

I had never seen the show and so before I read the script, I wanted to get a sense of what it was, and I really liked the acting and the style in which they did it. I read the part and I really liked it. I wasn't sure-sure but talking to my agents and my managers, they gave me their opinion and it made sense, so I just decided to do it.

And what was it like joining a series that's already been on air for two seasons, and you were coming in to wrap it up?

Me, I was kind of like the outsider but everybody was just so nice that they made it fun. But also too, I was playing a character that doesn't really connect with any of those people. So you sometimes want to step back or keep an arm's distance just to continue the character that way a little off camera.

What was it like working with Esmé Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos? They're such amazing actors and they've got a great rapport.

Oh, it was great ... And they're just really, like you said, they're really, really good actors and good actors, you're comfortable, they draw you in when you're doing it. But they were both great. If there was something in this script that they weren't sure about or they felt like they said already, they had no problem coming out and saying this, which just shows that they cared about what was going on. They were just like, "Whatever, I'll say whatever, let's just get this over with."