Dolph Lundgren Has Some Exciting Thoughts On Aquaman 2

No stranger to upping the ante in sequels (he is Ivan Drago, after all), Dolph Lundgren discussed how "Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom" is leagues ahead of its predecessor in all the right ways. "That whole picture is just a class act," said Lundgren explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "I think [Aquaman 2] is better. I think the script is stronger, and it's more exciting." The DCEU actor also went on to praise the evolution of the technology being used to make a film of this size, and he then concluded, "I was really pleased to be a part of it."

Speaking of the director at the helm of one of DC's wildest live-action franchises, Lundgren made it clear he had total faith in the filmmaker, as well. "James Wan is just going to blow everybody away again by this tremendous world that he creates. He's involved in every little detail, even every little piece of every weapon, and I think it's going to be great."

We can see if his comments hold water when "Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom" arrives in cinemas on December 16, 2022.