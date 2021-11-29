Dolph Lundgren Teases An Ivan Drago Spin-Off And A Rocky Rematch

The "Rocky" and "Creed" films are known to have their fair share of rivalries. The rivalry (which eventually becomes a friendship) between Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) and the late Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) is introduced in 1976's "Rocky." The opposition between the two fighters is probably the series' most remembered, but other films in the franchise have generated plenty of additional villains for its heroes to pummel in the ring.

At the height of the Cold War, "Rocky IV" introduces audiences to the character of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), a boxer from the Soviet Union who seeks to promote his country's values through boxing. Drago's style quickly makes him a target of Apollo Creed, who comes out of retirement to defend his country's honor. However, the fight does not go as Creed planned, and he is beaten to death by Drago early in the film. As Creed succumbs to his injuries, the Soviet boxer simply remarks, "If he dies, he dies."

Though Rocky later avenges Creed by beating Drago in a highly publicized fight, plenty of "Rocky" fans were eager to see more of the villain when he reappeared in 2018's "Creed II." A recent interview with Lundgren suggests that fans could see even more of him soon.