The Humans Star Richard Jenkins Reveals The One Director And Actor He Wants To Work With - Exclusive

According to Richard Jenkins, there is one actor he's yet to work with, but whose performance in a single movie pushed Jenkins to pursue acting as a career himself. "I always think if I worked with him, I'd be so intimidated, but I always loved Michael Caine," he says. "Michael Caine, when I saw 'Alfie,' I was about 18, 19 years old, and I just thought, 'What is this?'"

Jenkins continues, "That's when I really said, 'I'm going to do this. I'm going to be an actor.' If I can in my life do something like that, even close to what this guy did... It was one of those things where I believe you find movies and plays and literature, you find them when you need them. 'Alfie' came along at a time in my life when I was thinking about, 'Could I be an actor? Is that possible? Do I have any talent?' Then you see something and it just motivates you to say, 'I'm going to do this. I'm going to do this,' and that was Michael Caine."

Jenkins and Caine were in the same movie once — Woody Allen's 1987 film "Hannah and Her Sisters" — but Jenkins had a small role and never shared any scenes with Caine. "I've never worked with him, and I've never met him," he explains. "But I was doing something in London and he was on the soundstage next door, and I don't know why I did this because it's not me really. I would usually stay away, but I ran over there to see if I could meet him. He was gone. I don't know what I would've said to him."

Caine recently disputed reports that he was retiring from acting, so there's still a chance that Jenkins could meet and work with his idol if the right project finds them both.