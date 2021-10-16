Michael Caine Speaks Out About The Truth Behind Retirement Rumors

Sir Michael Caine has been the epitome of calm and collected British cool for decades. From early gems like "The Italian Job" to later classics like Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Trilogy," the esteemed actor has been killing it in virtually every role he has taken. It's almost impossible to imagine the world of cinema without him, which is why it was so sad to hear his recent interview with BBC Radio 5 (via YouTube). In this interview, Caine noted that his upcoming movie, "Best Sellers,"will be my last project, really."

The exit of an actor of Caine's stature is obviously a massive thing, but things got complicated almost immediately, when Caine's representatives refuted his retirement claims. So, what's the score, here? The legendary actor himself has now given some new information about the matter. Let's see what Michael Caine has to say about the truth behind the rumors about his retirement.