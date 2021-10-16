Michael Caine Speaks Out About The Truth Behind Retirement Rumors
Sir Michael Caine has been the epitome of calm and collected British cool for decades. From early gems like "The Italian Job" to later classics like Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Trilogy," the esteemed actor has been killing it in virtually every role he has taken. It's almost impossible to imagine the world of cinema without him, which is why it was so sad to hear his recent interview with BBC Radio 5 (via YouTube). In this interview, Caine noted that his upcoming movie, "Best Sellers,"will be my last project, really."
The exit of an actor of Caine's stature is obviously a massive thing, but things got complicated almost immediately, when Caine's representatives refuted his retirement claims. So, what's the score, here? The legendary actor himself has now given some new information about the matter. Let's see what Michael Caine has to say about the truth behind the rumors about his retirement.
Michael Caine says he's not retired yet
Sir Michael Caine has now addressed the news regarding his retirement on his official Twitter account, and it looks like fans can still expect a few more performances from the thespian. "I haven't retired and not a lot of people know that," Caine's statement read.
If you're wondering why the actor put it like that despite, technically, being the one who appeared to announce said retirement, It's likely just a case of his characteristic dry humor. After all, the announcement itself is in line with other comments the actor and his people have made in the wake of his interview. "Regarding retirement, I've spent over 50 years getting up at 6:00 AM to make movies, and I'm not getting rid of my alarm clock!" one statement read (via The Wrap). As such, it looks like Caine is still definitely in the acting game, and a quick look at his IMDb page does indeed confirm that he's involved in a number of upcoming projects.