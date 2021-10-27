Get A Look Behind The Scenes Of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

You know the story. Guy meets girl. Guy and girl fall in love, if not at first sight, then without too many more extra glimpses after that. Guy and girl's family and friends oppose the match, and make their displeasure clear, largely through song and dance, but also violence.

The culture has seen a million variations on the "Romeo and Juliet" formula, but few as beloved or successful as "West Side Story." The 1961 film adaptation of the Broadway musical was the year's highest-grossing film and its Best Picture winner. That adaptation cast a long shadow over pop culture ever since, influencing everything from the news crew battle royale in "Anchorman" to the "Beat It" music video. With a legacy like that, who'd want to try to remake it?

Well, Steven Spielberg did, which is one way to make sure that it happens (that he convinced Pulitzer-, Tony-, and Emmy- winning screenwriter Tony Kushner to write the script also helps). Now, in a new behind the scenes clip released October 27, the director explains just what getting to tell the story means to him, and pays homage to the film's inspiration: not its cinematic predecessor, but the original 1957 Broadway musical written by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, and Stephen Sondheim.