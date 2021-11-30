Kevin Smith Reveals How Stan Lee's Legacy Helped His Work On Masters Of The Universe: Revelation - Exclusive

On what it's been like hammering out the details and nuances of each season's villains and if work from Lee and Lucas inspired him in his role as showrunner, Smith simply said, "Absolutely. We told one big story, and it's been split up to two parts: Part 1 and Part 2. But we were telling this ten-episode story arc that took us into interesting places with the characters. We're playing with toys, essentially. We're all adults playing with toys, and these toys have been around for damn near 40 years at this point."

Smith wasn't without direction when taking on the project. He noted, "The beautiful thing is, when Mattel created them, they created these lush backstories and intricate relationships — which you got to then explore and take apart and put through a modern prism. All of that just seemed super appetizing to me."

While Smith has been in the directing game for decades, he's new to his showrunning role. "I've never showrun before. I've made movies, but that's telling one story over the span of a month. Showrunning, this was 18 months to almost two years, and learning what the job was," Smith explained. "Because I had writers, and they'd hand me these wonderful scripts, and we'd get notes from Netflix and Mattel. I'd pass on the notes, and they'd do another draft."

Noting his surprise at the level of writing he was able to do, Smith recalled, "I was like, 'This job's easy.' Then the next round of notes, I went to give it to the writers, and they're like, 'Oh, no. No, you do these.' I'm like, 'What? Me? I'm not going to rewrite these writes.' But that becomes part of the job and stuff."