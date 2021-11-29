A New, Exciting Cast Member Just Joined Yellowstone

The fourth season of "Yellowstone" is in full swing, and with it comes some fresh faces.

The show's latest episode, "Under a Blanket of Red," introduced a fiery new character who shakes things up for the Dutton family. The woman appears as an animal rights activist to protest against the Duttons' livestock business before eventually catching the attention of the patriarch himself.

"You must be the big boss," says Summer Higgins (played by "Coyote Ugly" star Piper Perabo) during a heated exchange with Kevin Costner's John Dutton. The characters meet following a demonstration outside the Dutton livestock office, which ends in violence and Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton losing his cool.

"I'm the retired big boss," replies John. "You can see how that's working out for me." Summer winds up being thrown behind bars for her participation in the Dutton protest, but surprisingly gets bailed out by John himself, who then invites her to the family ranch for a better understanding of what goes on there. Here we discuss what Perabo's new character has up her sleeve, and how it will play out over the course of "Yellowstone" Season 4.