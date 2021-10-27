Amber Heard Shares A Striking Look From The Set Of Aquaman 2
In the wake of DC FanDome 2021, excitement is high for the latest crop of DC Comics-based flicks. Director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" creeps ever-closer and now boasts two incredible trailers, our first look at "The Flash" still has people talking, the brief tease for the "Black Adam" movie literally shocked the world, and those are just the new titles. There's a lot to look forward to in the sequel department as well, including "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "Wonder Woman 3," and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom": a film that not everyone thought would come to fruition.
For decades, Aquaman was a joke among DC fans — often picked on for his clean-cut image and water-based power set that had little use on land. That all changed when Jason Momoa signed on for the part, appearing in both "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League" and thus redefining the comic book mainstay. Now an established badass, it was a no-brainer for him to get his own solo movie, though some remained unconvinced it could work. Nevertheless, "Aquaman" went on to become one of the DCEU's biggest titles and proved the doubters wrong.
As a result, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is now on its way down the pipeline. The actress behind Mera, Amber Heard, recently drove that point home with a picture of herself on set.
Heard is red-dy to go
On October 27, 2021, Amber Heard took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." She wasn't wearing her full-on Atlantean garb, but she did come equipped with Mera's signature bright red hair. "Red-dy," Heard wrote in the caption, letting us all know that she's fully prepared to dive back into the DCEU and add yet another chapter to Mera's story. Hopefully, sometime soon, we'll learn whether or not her costume is due for an upgrade just as Aquaman and Black Manta's (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) were.
Much like Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry, Amber Heard's tenure as Mera dates back before the first "Aquaman" movie hit theaters. She made her brief debut in the DCEU via "Justice League," though didn't have much to do in Joss Whedon's 2017 cut. She had a slightly larger spotlight in Zack Snyder's 2021 version, even joining Batman's (Ben Affleck) apocalypse team, but even then, her role in the story was minimal. Unsurprisingly, Mera really got to shine in "Aquaman," where she joined Arthur on his journey of self-discovery and undermined King Orm's (Patrick Wilson) evil schemes.
We'll have to see how exactly Mera will factor into the story of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" as its December 16, 2022 premiere date draws nearer.