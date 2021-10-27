Amber Heard Shares A Striking Look From The Set Of Aquaman 2

In the wake of DC FanDome 2021, excitement is high for the latest crop of DC Comics-based flicks. Director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" creeps ever-closer and now boasts two incredible trailers, our first look at "The Flash" still has people talking, the brief tease for the "Black Adam" movie literally shocked the world, and those are just the new titles. There's a lot to look forward to in the sequel department as well, including "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "Wonder Woman 3," and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom": a film that not everyone thought would come to fruition.

For decades, Aquaman was a joke among DC fans — often picked on for his clean-cut image and water-based power set that had little use on land. That all changed when Jason Momoa signed on for the part, appearing in both "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League" and thus redefining the comic book mainstay. Now an established badass, it was a no-brainer for him to get his own solo movie, though some remained unconvinced it could work. Nevertheless, "Aquaman" went on to become one of the DCEU's biggest titles and proved the doubters wrong.

As a result, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is now on its way down the pipeline. The actress behind Mera, Amber Heard, recently drove that point home with a picture of herself on set.