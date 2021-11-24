Stephanie Beatriz And John Leguizamo Talk Encanto, Super Mario, And Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Exclusive Interview

Stephanie, now that there's been some time since "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," it's over, it's out in the world, what's happening as far as you continuing to work with people? Because I feel like you guys made such a great family, that's a real group of people that feels like a lot of them will hang out for the rest of their lives. Are you going to keep doing stuff, what's happening with you and that group post the show being over?

Stephanie Beatriz: I'm in, still, a flurry of text messages at any given time, because a lot of us are parents. A lot of us are parents, so you can get a text at 3:00 AM that's like, "Hey, what's up everybody, I'm just up changing a diaper!" We keep in touch a lot, because we dearly love each other. I would love to work with any of them again, and I think, I hope that they would say the same thing about me. But I think right now, we are still mourning the... I don't know, not death of Brooklyn Nine, but the end of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It was such a special show for all of us, and it was so formative for all of us, particularly myself.

I can't speak for the other actors, but I learned so... I didn't even know how to hit a mark when I... I didn't, I would miss my mark, because I had come from the theater, so I didn't understand that "No, all the lighting is set up specifically. The camera, everything's set up for you to hit this mark on that line. You have to do it, otherwise you're going to put us behind." I didn't get it. And so, to come from that, all the way to the end, where I felt so confident on a set, working with all of those people, I would love to work with any of them again. And I can't imagine that I won't, because life is long, and when you find collaborators that you like, you want to work with them over and over.

